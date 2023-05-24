Watch: Asterion the Minotaur delights crowds in Toulouse

Asterion the Minotaur, a fifty-tonne giant made from steel and wood, is catching people's attention at the Halle de La Machine exhibition in Toulouse.

The giant half-man, half-bull comes to life thanks to its talented stagehands, who operate a myriad of cables and levers.

"It's our Toto", said one operator as she descends from the gondola, hanging from the bottom of the large torso. Like a dancer, she gracefully manipulates the exoskeleton through which the Minotaur's powerful arms and enormous hooves move.