Film stars organised a protest at the red carpet ceremony at the Cannes Film Festival, demanding an ecological transition across the industry.

Several dozen actors and film professionals - such as the Belgian actor Jérémie Renier and actress Hiam Abbass - ascended the most famous staircase in Cannes with posters on behalf of the CUT (Cinema United for Transition) collective.

They are calling for a reduction in emissions in the film industry.