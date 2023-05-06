Italian town hosts fifth annual light and water festival

The fifth edition of the Brixen Water Light Festival is currently underway in the northern Italian town with 47 big light installations about the environment and peace on display.

It features works by artists from around the world, including Ukrainian artist Julia Shamsheieva.

Under the motto "Water is life - light is art", an art trail has been created in Brixen's old town. The various works of art are connected by a 3.2 km-long blue line.

“The whole world is speaking about sustainability and global warming. I think it's very important that the artists have the voice, that they express themselves via light installation," said Wener Zanotti, Curator and Director of Brixen Culture.

The festival runs until 21 May.