Aftermath of deadly shelling in the city of Donetsk on the 28th of Apil, blamed on Ukraine
no comment

WATCH: Russian-backed Donetsk authorities report 7 dead after shelling

The Moscow-appointed mayor of the Russia-held city of Donetsk, Alexei Kulemzin, said that seven civilians were killed in a Ukrainian rocket strike on the centre of Donetsk on the 28th of April.

The Moscow-appointed mayor of the Russia-held city of Donetsk, Alexei Kulemzin, said that seven civilians were killed in a Ukrainian rocket strike on the centre of Donetsk on the 28th of April.

He said the victims died after a minibus was hit.

Russian state TV released footage last Friday of what it said was the minibus which had been damaged by the rocket strike.

The video featured a burnt-out minibus with firefighters and representatives of the Russian Investigative Committee working at the scene.

A shell exploded just a few meters (yards) from the bus, shrapnel damaged the gas tank, and within seconds the passenger compartment caught on fire, according to a Russian TV report.

According to the Russian channel RTR, at least two dozen rockets fell in the central part of Donetsk covering the whole city in smoke.

More from no comment

Latest video