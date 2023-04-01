WATCH: Man in Trump mask 'directs' New York traffic outside Trump Tower

A man 'directed' traffic outside the Trump Tower in New York dressed as the ex-president on Thursday, as Donald Trump himself tries to direct the handling of his indictment.

Trump's legal team went on the offensive on Friday, vowing the former president would never seek a plea deal and was ready 'to fight' all charges.

The 76-year-old Republican candidate, who is hoping to secure a second term in the White House in 2024, chimed in with attacks on the prosecutors who brought the charges against him and even the judge expected to hear the case.

“ELECTION INTERFERENCE, KANGAROO COURT!” Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social, adding that Juan Manuel Marchal, the judge who may preside over an eventual trial, “hates me.”

Trump is expected to be brought in, fingerprinted and have his mugshot taken at a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday afternoon before appearing in front of a judge as the first-ever American president to face criminal charges.