Watch: Spain's first big wildfire this season rages out of control

A major forest fire continues to rage in Spain’s eastern Castellon region, a day after more than 1,500 people had to be evacuated from their homes.

Local officials said the fire had engulfed more than 4,000 hectares of land since it broke out on Thursday, marking an early start to the nation’s fire season amid bone-dry conditions.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Emergency services in the region said eight villages had been evacuated, as well as a home for older people in Montan.

Some of the evacuated residents have moved into shelters operated by the Red Cross and other charities.

Meanwhile, firefighters and soldiers continued to tackle the fire.

The Spanish military and the nation’s ecological transition ministry deployed additional support to try to bring the blaze under control.

To watch the video, click on the media player above.