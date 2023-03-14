Supporters of imprisoned Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, have installed a replica of his prison cell on a square near the Louvre Museum in Paris to raise awareness of his situation.

According to organizers of the event, visitors can venture inside the makeshift cell “to assess the conditions” in which President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critic has been held.

Navalny, 46, has spent his career fighting official corruption. In 2020 he was poisoned with a nerve agent, which proved to be almost fatal. He accuses the Kremlin and President Vladimir Putin of being behind the incident.

After five months recovering in Germany, he returned to Russia and was immediately arrested.

He was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for a parole violation, and last year was sentenced to another nine-year term for fraud and contempt of court.

He is being held in a maximum-security prison in the Vladimir region east of Moscow.