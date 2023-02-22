Dozens of red balloons were released over the rubble of a destroyed building alongside a main road in Turkey's quake-hit south.

They are the final tribute to children killed by the earthquake that devastated Antakya, according to Ogun Sever Okur, who is behind the memorial.

The striking effect of the bright balloons contrasting starkly with the dusty grey of the rubble, and twisted metal that once made up a nine-floor building.

Against the monochrome backdrop, a handful of possessions attest to the young lives lost in the earthquake.

A purple toy emblazoned with cartoon images of Daisy Duck and Minnie Mouse lay forgotten near a pink scooter and a fuchsia anorak decorated with love hearts.

"Three children died here. They were 18 months, four years and six years old," said Ogun Sever Okur.

Okur, who grows roses and is a photographer, volunteered as a rescuer in the days after the earthquake in his hometown of Adana, before heading to Antakya 200 kilometres away from Antakya.

