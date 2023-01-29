Tensions grew in Peru on Saturday, as hundreds of protesters demanding the removal of President Dina Boluarte from office clashed with the police.

The President’s office said it regretted that the national Congress had not reached an agreement on bringing forward the date of the next Presidential election.

On Friday, a bill that sought to advance the general elections to the end of 2023 was not approved by the plenary session of Congress.

There have been almost two months of protests since President Boluarte took office and at least 57 people have been killed.