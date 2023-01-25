Tourists and Parisians alike can't help but look up when they pass the Louis Vuitton luxury brand shop on the Champs Élysées in Paris as a giant inflatable mannequin depicting Japanese contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama decorates the flagship store.

In keeping with the dots that typify her art, her effigy is seen "painting" dots that adorn the building.

This year's collaboration with Yayoi Kusama marks the fashion house's second time working with the now 93-year-old artist following their first joint venture in 2012.

