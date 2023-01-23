There has been heavy snowfall in the Afghan capital, Kabul, and elsewhere in the country with many provinces experiencing exceptionally cold weather in the last two weeks.

Local media is reporting that more than 20 people have died as temperatures dropped to as low as -21 degrees Celsius in the city.

The extreme icondition are compounding the misery of Afghans, with many families facing the stark choice between buying food or fuel.

Forecasters believe this particularly cold weather spell will last until the end of January or the first week in February.