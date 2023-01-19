Peru’s capital is bracing for two days of anti-government protests as thousands flock to Lima to demand the resignation of President Dina Boularte.

The country has been rocked by 5 weeks of deadly protests which saw 42 people killed since her predecessor Pedro Castillo was ousted and arrested in December of last year.

Since Tuesday protestors made their presence known where police used smoke canisters against marchers who assembled in large crowds.

Boularte called on the demonstrators to gather "peacefully and calmly." Various groups are demanding her resignation, the dissolution of parliament and immediate elections. But the president warned that "the rule of law cannot be hostage to the whims" of a single group of people.

