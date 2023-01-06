The night of January 5th is the most important and magical night of the year for thousands of children in Spain. It is when the Three Wise Men, Caspar, Balthasar and Melchior bring them presents. Parades are organised across the country to welcome them.

The Epiphany parade, or the Three Kings Parade, performed along the streets of different cities, symbolises the Biblical journey of the Three Wise Men to worship and bring gifts to the baby Jesus after following a star in the heavens.

During the parade known in Spanish as "Cabalgata", each King rides a separate float sitting on a high throne, surrounded by his courtiers who throw sweets into the crowd.

Watch the video in the player above.