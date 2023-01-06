Ukrainians in the western city of Lviv celebrated Orthodox Christmas by taking part in ancient traditions, including eating doughnuts, singing carols, playing out the nativity scene and bringing out a "didukh" - a decoration made from wheat that symbolizes sacrifice.

Serbia's Orthodox Christian believers marked Christmas Eve on Friday by burning dried oak branches at sermons held outside churches and temples.

And four dozen swimmers jumped into the cold Vltava river in Prague's historic centre for a traditional swim. The event marks Epiphany, a Christian feast holiday commemorating the revelation of Christ to the Three Kings.

Watch the video in the player above.