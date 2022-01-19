Kyiv residents dipped into the freezing-cold waters of the Dnieper River on Wednesday as Ukrainian Orthodox believers celebrated the Epiphany.
While it was a religious ritual for the faithful who crossed themselves before the traditional dipping, some viewed it simply for the benefit of their body.
More No Comment
Hokkaido town tests ice carousel in frozen lake
Dutch theatres and museums host hair salons
Syria: Snowstorm hits displaced people in Afrin.
Desperate Afghans queue for free bread
Roberta Metsola elected EP president
Tonga's eruption waves cause oil spill in Peru
Ex-leader Poroshenko arrives in Ukraine to face charges
Thousands attend Indian bull-taming festival amid Covid surge
Canal boat gives away free flowers to mark start of tulip season
Djokovic arrives in Belgrade, walks through airport
Horses run through fire at Spanish festival
Hundreds take part in 'Kill the Bill' protest in London
Hundreds protest against potential lithium mining in Serbia
Thieves loot goods trains in Los Angeles with impunity
British soldiers jump into the icy water in Estonia.