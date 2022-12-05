The town of Dorfplatz Michendorf in Germany is kicking off the Christmas season with a Santa run. 1000 people from all ages came from around Germany dressed up as the beloved father Christmas character and participated in the race.

Meanwhile in Dresden, bakers danced and baked a traditional Christmas cake (Christstollen) in order to raise money for children's charities during the 28th annual Stollenfest. This celebrated tradition dates back to 1730 and was not held for the first time since the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Finally in the city of Bolzano, thousands flocked to the iconic Italian Christmas market, held for the first time in 2 years without COVID restrictions. Pottery, wooden Christmas ornaments and seasonal foods and drinks from the South Tyrol region delighted the visitors.

