About 15 Santas sail around Strasbourg to the delight of visitors and the curious.

"We come from Paris to visit the Christmas market, to discover Strasbourg and we come across Santas on paddleboards, it's nice, it's unusual," says a tourist in Strasbourg.

The river Ill flows through the Alsatian capital and wraps around the Grand Île (Big Island) on which the old town lies. It eventually converges with the Rhine. Strasbourg is famed for its Christmas market.

Watch the video in the player above.