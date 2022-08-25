Hundreds of Ukrainians march through Paris, France, to mark their country's independence day and support their soldiers.

In Berlin, Germany, people rally for Ukraine and hold candle-lit vigil in front of Brandenburg Gate.

In Rome, hundreds of people, including many Ukrainians based in Italy, took to the streets to mark the 31st anniversary of Ukraine's declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.

In Poland, those gathered in Castle Square, in Warsaw's Old Town, sang the national anthems of Ukraine and Poland and listened to video messages from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish President Andrzej Duda.

And in Vilnius, a massive concert took place to celebrate Ukraine's independence day.