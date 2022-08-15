Cooks from across Argentina fired up their grills on Sunday to compete to produce the best asado, the country's traditional barbeque.

The annual federal tournament held on Buenos Aires' 9 de Julio Avenue brings together representatives from each of Argentina's 23 provinces as well as the capital.

Their grilled dishes were taste-tested by judges in the shadow of the city's iconic Obelisk to be named the best in a largely omnivorous country which produces some of the best quality meat in the world.

In addition to the food, the national championship event also includes a folk music festival and traditional dances.