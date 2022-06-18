Hundreds of suitcases were piled high at Heathrow Airport on Friday after Terminal 2 reportedly had an issue with its baggage system.

Staff created a sea of luggage as many people were forced to travel without their belongings and told they might not get them for up to two days.

It's the latest in a series of travel disruptions at the UK's airports, which have been facing the busy summer season with heavy staff shortages, leading to hundreds of flights being cancelled.

The industry has been accused of failing to anticipate demand after two years of disruption during the COVID-19 pandemic.