Göten has an aging population and low birth rate but it’s popular with tourists.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Swedish town is trying to attract more residents by selling land for just 1 krona (€0.08) per square metre.

The new campaign is part of a project to help Göten, a small town with about 5,000 residents, attract new residents and make up for an aging population and falling birth rates.

Who can buy the land?

“Absolutely anyone is welcome to buy one of the plots,” Månsson said. “There are no rules or requirements as to who is allowed to buy one. It would be absolutely fantastic if we could get people from abroad interested in buying plots here, too.”

He did not say whether Swedish residency or citizenship is required, but it is likely only people living legally in Sweden would be eligible.

Commitment to using the land is required. Buyers need to begin building on their plot within two years; otherwise, the land is given back to the local municipality.

“It costs a lot of money to build a house, and the price of land isn’t the be all and end all, but it’s an important part of that,” local mayorJohan Månsson told The Local.

Interest rates are going down in Sweden, but families are still careful about the property market.

“If this campaign means that a family, for example, has the courage to build a house here despite the current economic situation, that would be fantastic.”

“Some of these plots have been on sale for many years, often many decades, as they’ve more or less been forgotten about,” Månsson said.

What does Göten have to offer residents?

Göten is a popular destination for tourists from Sweden and beyond.

The town is known for some of its popular attractions, including the Romanesque church Husaby Kyrka, the historical landmark Martorpsfallet with its waterfall, and the wildlife area Österplana Hed och Vall.

These sites offer a blend of historical, natural, and cultural experiences, attracting visitors to explore the town's rich heritage and scenic landscapes.

How is the scheme going so far?

The plots sold are scattered across the municipality, mainly in developed areas. The campaign kicked off last month, and three plots have already been sold, with more people showing interest.

Göten isn't alone in offering discounted land plots. To the south, Hylte municipality launched a similar campaign earlier this year, selling 54 plots for the same price.

How long will land be available in Göten?

The campaign in Göten will run throughout 2024 and 2025.

“After that it probably won’t be continued, as the economy will most likely go back to normal. But, of course, we’ll discuss that in the future.”