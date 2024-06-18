Sailing, seafood and a spot of golf in Saidia, the Moroccan Mediterranean

Tour the serene seaside town of Saidia and enjoy a spot of golf with Immy Barclay in this episode of Golf Travel Tales.

On a northeastern corner of Morocco, Saidia town is a haven of relaxation upon 14 kilometres of Mediterranean coastline.

Known as the ‘pearl of the Mediterranean’, Saidia is best seen from the water. Our host Immy Barclay heads straight to port on arrival, where boat captain Emmanual Jacquemart awaits.

The pair embark on a tranquil sailing trip, docking for fresh grilled seafood on the water’s edge before travelling west to the Moulouya Ornithological Reserve. It’s here, on the mouth of the Moulouya River where Moroccan wildlife thrives, including dozens of wild flamingos which can be glimpsed across the 4,000-hectare reserve.

Our host then plays a round of golf at the nearby Teelal Golf Course, enjoying the undulating course fairways designed by French golfer turned architect, Nicolas Joakimides.

At sunset, Immy takes one last stroll along the Mediterranean shore, reflecting on the beauty of Saidia and suggesting alternative golfing hotspots nearby.

Watch the full video in the player above to find out more.