As the Easter holidays fast approach, travel company Expedia has the inside scoop on the most popular trips to take this spring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spring has well and truly sprung and we’re just a few weeks away from Easter. As the flowers bloom and temperatures heat up, many of us are planning to make the most of the season and go on the trip of a lifetime.

This year’s Easter break is set to run from the 29 March to 12 April and if you’re still undecided on which destination to head to, we can help.

Travel company Expedia has released its annual trending trips list - the Easter Travel Outlook - as well as inside information on exactly when to travel and how to get the best value for money for your springtime escape.

Where are the trending destinations in Europe?

While far-flung locations like Bangkok, New York and Tokyo are officially the hottest places to visit this Easter, some of Europe’s most iconic cities are also set to be hugely popular.

At the top of Expedia’s seven-strong list is the ever-popular Amsterdam. That won’t necessarily make the most encouraging reading for the Netherlands, which has been trying to shake off the image of the capital as a ‘party’ city which attracts drunk British tourists.

A tourist takes pictures of blossoming tulips at Keukenhof, known as the Garden of Europe, a spring park with approximately seven million flower bulbs, not far from Amsterdam Peter Dejong/The AP/File

Euronews Travel has been delving into how possible the Dutch government’s ​​‘Renew Your View’ campaign - which encourages tourists to see the city through a local’s eyes - really is. Read about it here.

Nevertheless, the ‘Venice of the North’ is always a popular choice for tourists in the spring, with its mild climate, seemingly endless cultural offerings and millions of tulips popping up at nearby Keukenhof.

Paris and Barcelona - two long-time favourites for European travellers

Ahead of this summer’s Olympics being held in the city, Paris comes in at number two on the list. Emerging from the chill of winter, the City of Lights really comes into its own in the spring. From enjoying a hearty French onion soup at a boulevard cafe to seeing the always-iconic Eiffel Tower through the branches of nearby cherry blossoms, Paris really is always a good idea.

It is known for being a rather expensive city, however, although it absolutely can be done on a budget. Read our suggestions for a wallet-friendly visit here.

Are Paris' iconic landmarks on your 'must visit' list this spring? Mika Baumeister via Unsplash

Third on the list is Barcelona, arguably the ultimate city for sightseeing. Temperatures will be in the high teens by the end of March - perfect for the thousands of steps you’ll no doubt take.

The Spanish favourite is inextricably linked to legendary Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi thanks to his input around the city and tourists this year will be in for even more of a Gaudi-themed treat. Barcelona has recently celebrated his masterpiece, the iconic Sagrada Familia basilica, opening up two new towers.

If you pay a visit to the structures dedicated to the Evangelists Matthew and John, you’ll be one of the first to see them completed, some 142 years after construction started. Read more about the process here.

Barcelona's Park Güell is another highlight of the Spanish city Daniel Corneschi via Unsplash

Where are the best places to visit in Rome and Malaga?

The Eternal City is eternally on top European destination lists - and for good reason. Rome is considered one of the oldest cities in the world and boasts globally renowned must-sees like the Colosseum and Roman Forum - but there’s so much more to it than its architectural icons.

Last month, Euronews Travel spoke to historian Alexander Mariotti who gave his top tips on how to avoid the crowds but still get the most out of the Italian capital. Read all about them here.

The Trevi fountain in Rome isn't the only place to see in the Eternal city - but it's a good place to start Cristina Gottardi via Unsplash

Spain is the only country on Expedia’s list that is featured twice. This time, it’s Malaga in the south which is touted as a top destination.

Sat firmly on the Mediterranean, its climate is ideal year-round, meaning visitors can look forward to subtropical sunshine throughout the year with hot summers and mild winters. Spring is undoubtedly the best time to visit, before the mercury gets too high.

Plus, with a recent proposal of a new train line running from Malaga to Fuengirola to be extended along the Costa del Sol, visiting some of Spain’s most popular seaside cities and villages could soon be even easier. Read our deep dive into the possibility here.

Malaga boasts a privileged position on the Mediterranean Igor Ferreira via Unsplash

Istanbul and Lisbon: Two must-visits in Europe this Easter

Istanbul, coming in at sixth place on Expedia’s list, is in a truly privileged position on the edge of Europe - and is famous for being the gateway to Asia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Offering up a blend of culture and architectural icons of both continents, it’s also known as ‘the only place in the world’ where you can swim between the two, something we investigated here.

If staying on dry land is more your thing, head to the iconic Byzantine Hagia Sophia. Now a mosque, it was previously a church and features a seriously impressive 6th-century dome and rare Christian mosaics, both of which give you an idea of exactly how varied and fascinating this city truly is.

Istanbul's Byzantine Hagia Sophia is the perfect example of where east meets west Zen zeee via Unsplash

Rounding off Expedia’s list is Lisbon. The Portuguese capital has always been popular, but the influx of digital nomads has made it even more so.

With almost-guaranteed sunshine all year round, it’s still known as an affordable destination with something for everyone - from hubs of modern art to some of the best food in all of Europe. Read more about Euronews Travel’s favourite things about the city here.

It’s eminently walkable too - despite its hills - and, luckily for people not so keen on getting steps in, the public transport is unusually iconic. Hop on the number 28 tram and ​​take in neighbourhoods like Graça, Alfama and Baixa, as well as many historical highlights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lisbon's 28 tram is known as the perfect tourist transport Portuguese Gravity via Unsplash

When are the best times to travel this Easter?

Expedia has predicted that the most affordable date to fly will be 30 March, which is Easter Saturday.

That was the case in 2023, too, when the Saturday between Good Friday and Easter Sunday saw the cheapest average ticket price for both international and domestic flights.

If you’re beholden to school holidays, where prices tend to shoot up, there are still options for an affordable break.

Expedia’s spokesperson says “avoiding the busiest travel days can offer cost and time savings. Wednesday departures are the most expensive, but departing on a Saturday is cheapest for both international and domestic flights, which tend to be 15 per cent cheaper based on historical flight data.”

They also advise avoiding Tuesdays if you’re not keen on busy airports and flights, and explain that Saturdays and Sundays are the least busy days to travel.