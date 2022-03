One of the biggest flower parks in the world, Keukenhof in the Netherlands, has opened its doors again after a two-year closure due to COVID-19.

Every spring, the park -- located southwest of Amsterdam -- welcomes thousands of visitors from all over the world, pandemics notwithstanding.

Take a look at some of the colourful displays in our picture selection, below.

Visitors walk next to flowers in full bloom during the 74th flower exhibition at Keukenhof flower park, in Lisse. March 2022 RAMON VAN FLYMEN/AFP

Flowers at Keukenhof flower park in Lisse, Netherlands. March 2022 KOEN VAN WEEL/AFP

Flowers at Keukenhof flower park in Lisse, Netherlands. March 2022 KOEN VAN WEEL/AFP

Employees take care of flowerbeds at Keukenhof flower park in Lisse, Netherlands. March 2022 KOEN VAN WEEL/AFP

