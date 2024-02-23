Sailing solo? These cruise lines have got you covered with reduced supplements, mingle-at-sea events and dedicated lounges.

Solo travellers can set sail on an array of solo-friendly cruise lines to mingle at sea or enjoy solace aboard a swanky ship.

Once a niche market, solo travel has surged in popularity, prompting cruise lines to cater to this growing demographic with tailored experiences and amenities.

According to a study by Travelport, solo travel made up nearly 18% of global bookings in the travel industry.

Cruising giant Norwegian Cruise Line has also seen an increase in guests booking accommodations as a single occupant in non-studio staterooms.

Akvile Marozaite, CEO of the Expedition Cruise Network, says, “Cruising has always been a perfect form of travel for solo travellers due to its inclusive, safe, and self-contained nature.”

“Travellers on intimate cruise ships can find an in-built community of like-minded passengers onboard, so it is easy to make friends for life with bonds built from the shared experience of visiting incredible, remote destinations.”

From introducing single cabins and scrapping single supplements to onboard activities designed for socialising, cruise liners are trying to entice solo travellers with several key benefits as the demand for single occupancy rises.

Here are some of the best cruises for solo travellers.

Grand Circle Cruise Line: Best Cruise Line for Solo Travelers 2024

Grand Circle Cruise Line recently earned the title of the Best Cruise Line for Solo Travelers in the 2024 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

The award-winning cruise line offers the lowest single supplements in the industry across all trips and free single supplements on all pre- and post-trip extensions.

They operate an impressive fleet of privately-owned river ships throughout Europe, where you can explore in small groups (38 on average) aboard Grand Circle's 86- to 162-passenger ships.

Their Discovery Series events take you into the heart of their destination's culture, providing a glimpse at its people's day-to-day lives.

Local Program Directors also accompany cruisers throughout the trip, with up to four Program Directors available to each group.

Norwegian Cruise Line: Plenty of single rooms

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has taken the lead in solo cruising and has nearly 1,000 dedicated solo staterooms across its diverse 19-ship fleet.

This year, the popular cruise line will open for sale three new solo stateroom categories, including Solo Inside, Solo Oceanview and Solo Balcony, for sailings in 2024.

With pricing and availability dependent on the destination and demand, solo travellers can expect to pay less than a traditional double occupancy room.

Seafaring guests in the new solo stateroom categories will also have access to the key card entry-only studio lounge, available on select ships, which features a dedicated space for solo travellers to relax and a bar serving drinks and snacks.

Solo cruisers can enjoy activities scheduled for single travellers to mix and mingle at sea.

Once a niche market, solo travel has surged in popularity, Canva

Aqua Expeditions: Small ships for solo travellers

Aqua Expeditions offers solo travellers the chance to explore the world’s most biodiverse and culturally significant destinations aboard stylish small ships, thanks to a Solo Traveller Special, with zero supplements on selected 2024 and 2025 departures.

Aboard these swanky vessels, solo cruisers can enjoy upscale dining, plunge pools, jacuzzis, spa treatment rooms and a personalised 1:1 crew-to-guest ratio.

The small group setting, tailored experiences, exceptional service, shared adventures and meals make it an ideal choice for those exploring the world independently.

Silversea Cruises: Luxury solo cruising

Silversea Cruises, specifically the Silver Spirit, should be on the radar for solo travellers who lean towards luxury.

This cruise ship's ‘Silver Solo’ program is tailored for solo cruisers, offering specially designed cabins that ooze comfort.

Single supplements are also priced at 25% on selected voyages to reduce costs for independent travellers.

Every voyage includes a champagne Welcome Reception to make meeting and mingling with solo travellers easier. Hosts will also be onboard on select voyages to greet solo guests.

Many cruises now champagne offer a Welcome Reception to make meeting and mingling with solo travellers easier Canva

Virgin Voyages: Adult-only cruises perfect for solo travellers

US News & World Report named Virgin Voyages “among the best cruises for solo travellers” in 2022.

This adult-only cruise line caters to solo sailors, with their impressive cruise ships renowned for having a sociable and welcoming atmosphere and plenty of social events, including shared table dining on on-shore pub crawl excursions.

Their Insider and Sea View cabins are priced attractively for people travelling solo - and Virgin Voyages email list subscribers are often notified of promotions on double occupancy rooms with no single supplement.

You can also book a single cabin onboard a Virgin Voyage cruise ship with their special solo cruise deals.

If you want to connect with other independent cruisers while onboard, the Virgin Voyages app allows passengers to connect virtually and team up for shared activities.

P&O Cruises: Large single cabins

For solo travellers seeking a touch of British charm on the high seas, P&O Cruises is a top option.

With a fleet of elegant ships and an array of itineraries, P&O Cruises allows solo adventurers to explore diverse destinations with fellow passengers.

They have dedicated Single cabins for independent cruisers with ample space and a comfortable single bed for a perfect night’s sleep at sea.

You’ll also find many complimentary activities onboard, including coffee mornings and drink receptions for solo travellers.

Each of their ships also has a casino, a theatre, live music, a fully equipped gym and a choice of pools and whirlpools to enjoy alone or with newfound cruise friends.

According to a study by Travelport, solo travel made up nearly 18% of global bookings in the travel industry. Canva

Saga Cruises: Perfect for seasoned solo travellers

Award-winning Saga Cruises offers cruising adventures for the more mature traveller and has a welcoming environment for independent cruisers.

Their Spirit of Adventure and Spirit of Discovery are smaller vessels, making navigating the ship and connecting with fellow guests easy.

They also have a wide range of activities where you can meet other passengers, including a ‘singles mingle’ party on board, and they can link guests up with other solo adventurers to explore together during excursions.

The cruise line has a large selection of single cabins. The Spirit of Adventure and Spirit of Discovery have been designed with 109 single balcony cabins each, and more than 20% of the accommodation is reserved just for solo guests.

G Adventures: Small group adventures at sea

At G Adventures, sailing has always been popular for those exploring dream destinations like Peru and Antarctica. This small group adventure company doesn’t charge a single supplement and will pair travellers of the same sex together, so they aren’t penalised for travelling solo.

They even have two cabins built in their Reina Silvia Voyager vessel that takes guests on our Galápagos Islands Cruises so that solo travellers can get a room for themselves at a reduced rate.

Their smaller, more intimate vessels can get you off the beaten track and into local communities, providing a more authentic travel experience for solo cruisers. You’ll also be travelling with like-minded people on board with G Adventures, as over half of their ‘Marine’ bookers are solo travellers.

Carnival Cruise Line: Solo cruising alongside families

Carnival Cruise Line, particularly the Carnival Vista, is a smart choice for independent travellers at sea.

While Carnival is often associated with family-friendly cruising, they've made strides in accommodating solo travellers in recent years.

The ship offers various stateroom options for solo travellers, including the stylish Havana Cabanas.

These cabins provide a cosy and well-designed space and grant solo travellers access to the exclusive Havana Bar and Pool, creating a dynamic social hub for those cruising solo.

Royal Caribbean International: Organised activities for solo cruisers

Royal Caribbean has recognised the importance of fostering connections among solo cruisers and offers a program called "Connect with Others."

Through this initiative, they organise various activities, events, and meet-ups, creating a friendly and engaging atmosphere for solo travellers to bond.

The solo-friendly cruise line also features comfy studio staterooms. These rooms are designed specifically with independent explorers in mind and no single supplement fees.