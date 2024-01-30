By Euronews Travel

When, where and what disruption you can expect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Strikes are a regular occurrence in Europe, as employees withhold their labour to fight for better pay and conditions.

Walkouts are sometimes planned months ahead but others are announced last minute, showing that it always pays to check before you travel.

Luckily, we have gathered all of the strike information together below.

Read on to find out where and when are walkouts taking place.

If your flight or train is cancelled or delayed, you will be entitled to a new ticket or compensation. Read our guide for the full details.

UK: Train drivers call rolling strike

Members of the Aslef union have called a rolling schedule of one-day strikes and an overtime ban between 30 January and 5 February.

The walkouts will impact different operators on different days, including Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, West Midlands Trains, GTR, LNER, Southeastern, SWR and TransPennine Trains.

Train drivers are in a long-running dispute over pay, which they say has not increased in five years.

Germany: Nationwide transport strike

On 2 February, buses, trams and underground services will grind to a halt in Germany as members of the Verdi union walk out over staff shortages and working hours.

The strike comes just days after train drivers ended a week-long walkout.

'Open-ended strikes' could hit Germany's rail network in the coming months if an agreement is not reached by the 3 March deadline.

Finland: Airports to be hit by strikes

Members of Finland's JHL union, which represents around 12,000 airport workers, have announced a 48-hour strike on 1-2 February.

National carrier Finnair says it expects the walkout to have a significant impact on flights. If you have a flight booked between 31 January and 3 February, the airline will allow you to travel earlier or postpone your trip up until 15 March.

It is not yet clear which flights will be cancelled or delayed. Other services such as ground handling are also expected to be impacted, causing further delays for passengers.

France: Seven-month strike notice could hit Paris Olympics

Disruption is expected on the Ile-de-France bus and metro network as CGT-RATP has announced a seven month strike notice from 5 February to 9 September.

Workers at the state owned public transport company say they are walking out over pay. Strikes could hit during the Paris 2024 Olympics if a deal is not reached.

If you know of a big strike happening in your country that we have missed, we'd love to hear from you via Twitter.