When, where and what disruption you can expect.

Strikes are a regular occurrence in Europe, as employees withhold their labour to fight for better pay and conditions.

Walkouts are sometimes planned months ahead but others are announced last minute, showing that it always pays to check before you travel.

Luckily, we have gathered all of the strike information together below.

Read on to find out where and when are walkouts taking place.

If your flight or train is cancelled or delayed, you will be entitled to a new ticket or compensation. Read our guide for the full details.

Spain: Airport strikes in January

Iberia ground services staff will go ahead with strikes planned in the New Year after failing to reach an agreement.

After suspending industrial action planned in December, workers will walk out on 5-8 January.

It will affect all 29 airports where Spain's flag carrier operates, including Madrid-Barajas, Barcelona-El Prat, Palma de Mallorca, Seville and Valencia.

So far, 444 flights from Iberia, Iberia Express and Air Nostrum have been cancelled during the strikes, which will occur over the Three Kings' holiday. Passengers will be offered alternative flights.

The strikes have been called over working conditions and rights as workers are set to be outsourced to other companies.

The strikes could also affect flights with other airlines in the IAG group, including British Airways, Level, Aer Lingus and Vueling.

Airport security staff strikes in Alicante

Private security staff at Alicante-Elche airport are striking over working conditions and pay.

Ilunion Seguridad employees will walk out on 1-14 January.

Strike action will take place for two hours each day, from 8.45-9.45am and from 6-7pm, affecting security controls and baggage handling.

UK: London Tube strikes called off

Strikes planned on the London Underground between 8-12 January have been called off thanks to a last minute pay deal.

The four-day walkout was suspended just 20 minutes before it was due to start after London Mayor Sadiq Khan produced a "significantly improved" pay offer.

Some disruption could still be seen on Monday due to the last minute nature of the cancellation.

Italy: Airport strikes in January

On 8 January, baggage handlers at Milan Linate and Milan Malpensa airports are set to stage a 24-hour strike. This could cause delays for travellers at check-in and baggage collection.

On the same day, security staff at various airports are due to strike, potentially causing delays at Rome Fiumicino, Venice Marco Polo and Amerigo Vespucci in Florence.

Italian flag carrier ITA Airways cancelled 20 domestic flights ahead of the strikes. Minimum services will be maintained under Italian law.

Nationwide public transport strike in Italy

A 24-hour public transport strike will hit Italy nationwide on 24 January. It could cause significant disruption for commuters using buses, trams and subways but is not expected to impact regional and long distance trains.

On the same day, air traffic controllers are set to walk out from 1-5pm, potentially causing delays and cancellations for travellers flying to and from Italy.

France: Train workers call off New Year strikes

French rail unions SudRail and CGT des Cheminots agreed not to strike over Christmas and New Year.

Walkouts are still possible after the busy holiday period as disputes over pay continue.

Germany: Train drivers announce open-ended strikes

Train drivers in Germany will walk out from 10-12 January, with further strikes expected in 2024.

Train drivers will walk out from 2am on Wednesday to 5pm on Friday, causing serious disruptions, while freight workers will start on Tuesday at 6pm.

Workers are in a long running dispute with train operator Deutsche Bahn over hours, pay and working conditions.

German Train Drivers’ Union (GDL) sprang a 'warning strike' on the country's public transport system in December. Deutsche Bahn has since accused GDL of conflict of interest, saying it acts as an employer and a union at the same time after forming a temporary worker cooperative.

If backed by the court, the allegations will mean GDL can no longer conclude collective agreements with railway companies.

In the meantime, 'open-ended strikes' could hit Germany's rail network in the coming months.

