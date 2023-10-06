The mayor confirmed that those who do not abide by the rules would face a fine.

The Spanish city of Seville has announced it will be cracking down on the antisocial behaviour of stag and hen dos.

The city’s newly elected mayor has said the council will bring in a law to curb “obscene acts” being committed in public.

Jose Luis Sanz, who took up the position as mayor of Seville in May, said rule breakers will face a fine.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re planning to party in the Andalucian city.

Seville bans ‘sexist costumes’

Sanz has declared that a new city council law will ban antisocial behaviour including wearing underwear in public and donning costumes with “sexist elements or messages”, UK newspaper The Times reported.

Outfits “that may violate the moral or sexual integrity of another person” will also be prohibited, as well as “performing or inciting the performance of acts that violate sexual freedom […] or committing acts of obscene exhibitionism.”

The mayor confirmed that those who do not abide by the rules would face a fine although the exact sum has not been revealed.

Sanz said Seville “has no interest whatsoever” in the type of tourism that some bachelor and bachelorette parties bring to the city, according to The Times.

“Anyone can celebrate their bachelor party in Seville,” said Sanz. “What we don’t view favourably are groups of people dressed as whatever, with brass bands behind them, disturbing the many residents of Seville - especially in areas of the historic centre - who also have the right to enjoy their city.”

Stag and hen parties are ‘shameful’

The new measure comes as residents have expressed anger and frustration at visitor behaviour following the rise in tourist numbers post-pandemic.

Inhabitants have applauded the proposed new law. One resident told a local radio station that the conduct of some stag and hen parties was “shameful”.

“People come naked. You can see everything,” the resident said.

Local newspaper ABC published an article saying the behaviour and clothing of some tourists “provoke looks of disgust, especially among the older neighbours.”

In 2022, the Spanish city of Malaga brought in fines of €750 for nudity in public, wearing underwear in the streets or carrying an inflatable doll.

In 2016, Mojácar in Almería banned the wearing of “phallic tiaras” and “unbecoming behaviour with inflatable sex dolls.”