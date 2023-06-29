Canada has launched a remote work scheme. Here’s what you need to know.

Working from home getting you down? Good news - Canada is developing a digital nomad strategy.

Under the scheme, remote workers will be able to live and work in the North American country for up to six months.

The move aims to address Canada’s skill shortage, according to Immigration Minister Sean Fraser.

So if you’re keen to work while skiing in the Rocky Mountains or exploring some of the world’s most liveable cities, here’s everything you need to know.

How will the Canadian digital nomad scheme work?

Details of the scheme are still being developed.

But under current Canadian immigration rules, a digital nomad employed by a foreign company only needs visitor status to relocate to Canada for up to six months at a time.

It has no salary threshold, making it one of the most relaxed remote working schemes in the world.

You can apply for a visitor visa here.

“In the months ahead, IRCC will collaborate with public and private partners alike to determine whether additional policies to attract digital nomads to Canada would be desirable,” says a Canadian government press statement.

Remote workers who are offered employment by a Canadian company will be able to stay for longer, Fraser says, by applying for a temporary work permit.

Toronto is one of the most liveable cities in the world. canva

Incoming workers will "spend money in communities in this country,” he hopes.

The government has announced two other initiatives to poach overseas talent.

The first is specific to the tech industry.

By the end of 2022, the federal government will be developing an “innovation” stream for “some of the world's most talented people that will be able to come to Canada to work for tech companies, whether they have a job offer or not,” Fraser promises.

The program will target in-demand occupations that have not yet been specified.

The third program is a work-permit scheme for Americans.

Why should you work remotely in Canada?

In bustling cities like Toronto and Vancouver, visitors can immerse themselves in world-class museums and buzzing nightlife.

Earlier this year, a report by online printing company Solopress ranked Toronto the eighth best city in the world for remote workers.

The cost of hot-desking per month in the city is around $196 (€135), while the city’s wifi speed is 19 mb/s.

All but the most rural areas have good internet connection and amenities, meaning would-be nomads have plenty of options.

You won’t struggle to fill your time out-of-office, either.

Towering peaks, thundering waterfalls and glacial lakes - Canada has no shortage of natural wonders.

From hiking in the Canadian Rockies and kayaking along the rugged coastlines of Nova Scotia to spotting wildlife in national parks like Banff and Jasper, nature-enthusiasts are spoilt for choice.