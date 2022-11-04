Divers delight in Jeddah's spectacular Red Sea coast

The Red Sea in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia is home to some of the world’s most spectacular diving spots. Its coastline stretches across 1800 km, and is renowned for its natural, untouched beauty.

“We really have amazing diving conditions. We have beautiful marine life,” said Samah Al Baiti. She is an open water scuba instructor at Dive Point in Jeddah. “You really need to come and see it for yourself”, she added.

The coral reefs are a stunning natural habitat with 1200 species of fish and 300 different types of coral. Some of the most unique and rarest fish can be found in the Red Sea, such as the world's fastest fish, the Black Marlin.

Calmness and an overwhelming sense of vastness are among the first things you feel as you begin this ultimate underwater adventure Jane Witherspoon Euronews

Diving enthusiasts can also expect to see lionfish, barracuda, stingrays, turtles, and octopus as they explore the deep blue and turquoise waters.

Some of the thousands of species of fish found in Jeddah's Red Sea Euronews

In this episode of Adventures, Euronews' Jane Witherspoon gets the chance to explore Chicken Wreck -- one of the many shipwrecks off the Red Sea coast.

Formally known as M.V. Glaros, the ship sank in 1976 with a cargo of frozen chicken -- hence the nickname. It now lies around 20 metres underwater and is surrounded by curious sea creatures. It is a popular spot for visiting divers.

"Chicken Wreck". The wreckage of M.V. Glaros-- a ship that sank in 1976. Euronews

With waters that remain between 25-35 degrees Celsius and prices for a dive at around €80- €130, Jeddah continues to attract divers from all around the world.