After years of pandemic restrictions, people are keen to make up for lost time and reschedule trips they had to cancel. The number of people looking for ‘cheap holidays’ online has soared, according to Google search data, especially for those planning a break in 2023.

New research from World Travel Market (WTM) shows that 64 per cent of people have already booked or planned a holiday for next year.

Just 16 per cent of people surveyed are scrapping their plans abroad completely.

How are our holidays changing in the face of rising costs?

Though people are still choosing to go on holiday, the kind of break they are booking has changed. Now, it's all about locking in the best deal.

One in five Brits have decided to “trade down” by staying at cheaper hotels and flying with budget airlines. With bills higher than ever and a recession looming it isn’t surprising that people are looking to make the most of their money when booking a break.

People are booking with budget airlines to cut costs. Pixabay

But what luxuries are holidaymakers most willing to give up to reduce costs? Almost 40 per cent of people would sacrifice 5* hotels, 33 per cent would give up more legroom and 32 per cent would get rid of extra luggage allowance, according to WTM data.

There are some things we are more reluctant to lose, however. Guaranteed good weather and a location close to the sites were still things people are keen to keep in their annual break.

Why are people still booking breaks despite the cost of living crisis?

With worries about the ever-rising cost of living, it seems unusual that people are still prioritising holidays.

“Over the years, customers have repeatedly told us that holidays are one of the last things they will cut back on when looking to ease financial pressures on hard pressed budgets,” the Association of British Travel Agents told Euronews.

Of those that are already planning a break, a majority said they were hoping to go away twice next year. The top two types of travel were classic beach holidays and family trips.

The World Travel Market data shows that nearly half of the people that have booked a place in the sun did so because they want something to look forward to.