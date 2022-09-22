Five British men convicted over fight on KLM plane to Amsterdam

Five British men have been given suspended prison sentences for fighting on a flight from Manchester to Amsterdam.

They were involved in a brawl between two groups of British passengers on a KLM flight on 5 May.

Several people -- including the pilot of the Dutch flight -- were injured in the incident.

Two men allegedly "made racist remarks to another group of four men" on the plane before a fight broke out upon arrival at Amsterdam-Schiphol airport.

"The other passengers must have felt very anxious, they were still sitting in their seats and could not get off the plane," the Dutch court in Haarlem said.

Four men received suspended sentences and fines of €1,000 each, while a fifth received a two-week suspended sentence and a €500 fine. A sixth man was acquitted for lack of evidence.