Cyprus is to remove most of its COVID-19 travel restrictions from 18 April.

The Mediterranean island joins a list of EU countries now easing or scrapping entry rules introduced during the pandemic.

A popular tourist destination, access to Cyprus has been limited since its first COVID-19 outbreak was recorded in March 2022.

A favourite with British holidaymakers due to its world-renowned beaches and blue skies, the island’s tourism sector has suffered huge losses over the past two years.

Hopefully, this will soon change as authorities confirmed on Thursday a softening of its current travel restrictions.

What are the current entry requirements for Cyprus?

Cyprus is connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. It also means that fully vaccinated passengers do not need to take a pre-departure test.

Those not fully vaccinated will require a PCR test upon arrival at the airport in Cyprus if they are aged 12 and over. This must be paid for by the passenger and if positive, they must stay in isolation until they await further instructions from the Cypriot Ministry of Health.

Travellers may be asked to take another rapid antigen test 72 hours after arrival. This will be free of charge to all passengers who show their boarding card, with people who have received their booster jab being exempt from this test.

The island is also currently operating a colour-coded assessment of other countries based on epidemiological risk.

Unvaccinated travellers from the red category, which includes the majority of EU Member States, are required to undergo a PCR laboratory test (within 72 hours prior to departure) or a rapid antigen test (within 24 hours prior to departure).

They must also undergo a PCR laboratory test upon arrival at the airports of the Republic of Cyprus. This must be paid for by the passenger and if positive, they must stay in isolation until they await further instructions from the Cypriot Ministry of Health.

All travellers are required to complete a Cyprus Flight Pass within 48 hours of departure, along with providing a negative PCR test result if arriving from grey and red list countries.

Cyprus is also operating a 'SafePass', a pass available on proof of vaccination which allows access to restaurants, coffee shops, bars and public spaces where face masks must be worn.

Click here for more information.

What entry rules are changing in Cyprus from 18 April?

Since closing its borders just over two years ago, Cyprus will almost fully reopen to tourists and visitors - just in time for summer.

According to the country’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works, the red, green and grey lists will also be removed and travellers will no longer be required to hold a Cyprus Flight Pass.

Starting from 18 April, all persons who have completed their immunisation process against the virus will be permitted to enter the country without being obliged to undergo the COVID-19 testing process at first.

At the same time, unvaccinated travellers will only be required to present a negativeCOVID-19 rapid antigen test, no older than 24 hours, or PCR test result, no older than 72 hours.

Authorities in Cyrus have also clarified that children under the age of 12 will be exempted from all COVID-19 checks.

Restaurants in Cyprus have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. Canva

How are entry rules changing in Cyprus from 11 April?

Cyprus' health minister, Michalis Hadipantelas, says that from 11 April, people on the island will be exempted from the current requirement to wear a face mask outdoors.

The ‘SafePass’ will no longer be needed to enter shopping malls, museums, public service premises, or open-air markets and festivals, however, will be needed for people entering restaurants.

It will also be needed for health workers and people entering health care units, homes for the elderly, and medical centres.