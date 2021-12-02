All travellers arriving into the US from next week will have to show a negative COVID-19 test result. The test must have been taken within one day of departure.

This will apply to all arrivals, regardless of their vaccination status or where they have travelled from.

Up until now, travellers had a 72-hour window to take the test.

The new rule is part of a raft of measures intended to stop the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant within the United States.

A COVID testing centre in the US AFP

A White Statement said, "Early next week, the United States will tighten pre-departure testing protocols by requiring all inbound international travelers to test within one day of departure globally, regardless of nationality or vaccination status."

The new rules will apply to everyone entering the US, whether they are foreign nationals or US citizens.

The White House also announced that mandatory mask wearing on public transport will be extended until 18 March 2022.

All passengers, unless medically exempt, must wear a mask on all forms of public transport. The mandate was due to expire on 18 January 2022.