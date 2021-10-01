Ready to hit the slopes? Here are the best ski deals in Europe

Here are some of the best ski packages we’d recommend if you want a winter on the slopes.

Yes, it’s that time of year already. Well, maybe not quite. But it’s certainly dropped a few degrees in the past couple of weeks. And Euronews HQ is already thinking of wrapping up warm, battening down the hatches and seeing through the next six months with a cup of coco.

If you’re the more active type when the temperature drops, you might want a little preview of some of the most desirable ski resorts this winter.

These are three favourites for the upcoming ski season.

3. Green attitude, white snow

For those worried about their environmental impact while on the slopes, you don’t have to go too off-piste with your climate goals if you stay at AliKats Mountain Holidays.

Tucked away in Morzine, part of the French Alps, AliKats has 10 chalets which come either catered or self-catered.

A view over the mountains with an afternoon tea spread at the AliKats resort. AliKats

The owners, Al and Kat Judge, have been focusing on reducing their climate impact ever since they opened a decade ago.

Staff use an electric vehicle, there is a permaculture garden, and optional meat-free menus.

You can even get 20 per cent off your stay if you travel by train.

“75% of the carbon emissions of the average ski holiday to Morzine is a result of the flight into Geneva. We want to help reduce the environmental impact of your holiday and taking the train instead of the plane to get here is the best way to do that,” the resort says.

They are also working to make the entire resort run on 100 per cent renewable energy and be carbon neutral by June 2022.

This year they launched the sustainability hub.

The hub details the resort’s commitment to reducing their climate impact. It lists details such as their responsible food sourcing and waste reduction techniques.

2. A little bit of everything

Worried you’ll get bored with just alpine skiing, great food and drinks to keep you busy this winter?

At Chalet Rose Blanc in La Plagne in France you have access to a lot more than the usual powder-based holiday.

From the chalet, you have access to the Dou du Praz piste. But it’s the extra-curricular activities to get really excited about.

At Chalet Rose Blanc, you have access to adrenalin thrill rides in the form of Moonbikes, tobogganing, Swincars, the Bobsleigh, husky sledding, Pony-luge and Snakeglisse.

Sledding in the Tyrolean Alps Canva

For those less informed about these exciting things, moonbikes are like motorbikes with a ski instead of a front wheel. While swincars are all terrain electric mountain buggies, and snakeglisse is a long toboggan that can carry a whole group.

If you get bored while staying at Chalet Rose Blanc, that’s very much your problem, not Chalet Rose Blanc’s.

1. A great deal to get you on the slopes

If you’re looking to save a bit of money, Pierre and Vacances, a self-catering holiday agent is offering 20 per cent discounts to anyone who books their stay early.

With costs often rising to mountainous prices, cutting a fifth off the bill isn’t to be sniffed at.

Pierre and Vacances have over 70 properties across the Alps and the Pyrenees.

View of L'Amara resort Imagera/Imagera

One of the more delectable offerings is the Premium residence L'Amara, a five-star luxury residence at the heart of the Portes du Soleil in the French Alps.

For no extra fee, you get access to a cardio-room, heated indoor pool, sauna and hammam.

Talk about lapping in luxury.