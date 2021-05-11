Top 10 destinations for living and working as a digital nomad in 2021

With more of us working remotely even as restrictions begin to ease in some countries, the thought of swapping the sofa for a sandy beach is becoming increasingly appealing.

The digital nomad lifestyle is now a more attainable choice as technology helps to keep people connected, wherever they are in the world. But where are the best places to consider for a digital nomad lifestyle?

Club Med has analysed the following criteria in its new study to work out exactly where digital nomads should be flocking to in 2021.

Cost of living: how much is your average cold beer at the end of the working day?

how much is your average cold beer at the end of the working day? Safety: what the crime rates are like in that area?

what the crime rates are like in that area? Average internet speed: how clear will your Zoom picture be?

how clear will your Zoom picture be? Number of adventurous activities: what enriching things can nomads do on the weekends?

what enriching things can nomads do on the weekends? Number of relaxing activities: what are the ways you can unwind?

what are the ways you can unwind? Places to work: what are the coworking spaces, cafes, bars like?

The results are as follows:

Phuket, Thailand Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Krabi, Thailand Colombo, Sri Lanka Jimbaran, Indonesia Singapore, Singapore Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Cancun, Mexico Siem Reap, Cambodia Canggu, Indonesia

Take a closer look at the top scorers...

Phuket, Thailand is the best place in the world for digital nomads

Phuket, Thailand is the best place in the word for digital nomads Mike Swigunski / Unsplash

The study found that Phuket in Thailand is the most alluring place in the world for digital nomads with a total score of 290/320. The island's low average living cost of €950 a month means digital nomads have plenty of cash spare to enjoy the 251 relaxing experiences and 750 adventurous activities in the area.

Phuket also scored highly on safety with 4/5.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam came second

Hi Chi Minh City in Vietnam Tron Le / Unsplash

Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam is the second-best place in the world for digital nomads with 274/320.

Its low living costs of €830 a month coupled with the 34°C heat and high internet speed make it a dream destination for digital nomads. The city also had a high fun score with 4.5/5 and a high 4/5 for places to work.

Thailand took third place too with Krabi

Phra Nang Beach, Krabi, Thailand Sumit Chinchane

The third-best place in the world for digital nomads is Krabi in Thailand scoring 272/320.

The island's low average living costs of €750 a month make it easy for digital nomads to make the most of the 232 relaxing activities on offer. And the 31°C climate makes exploring the limestone cliffs, caves and lush jungles a dream.

Check out the full study here.