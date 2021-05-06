How to go on an eco-friendly camping trip this summer

Demand for camping holidays is set to see a rise in the wake of a year where fresh air, solitude and connection to nature have become key to our health and happiness.

Whether you’re a campervan fan or a traditional tent type, the first rule of camp club is to respect the environment around you. According to motorhome rental company Camptoo, investing in eco-friendly products which you can take with you on the road is the best way to make the most of the outdoors..

Internet searches for eco alternatives coincide with an increased number of specialist eco camping sites now springing up all over Europe. In the UK for example, there are now 161 ‘green’ camping sites.

Here are the items that are proving most popular.

Bamboo toilet roll

Bamboo toilet roll is 100 per cent biodegradable, making it an ideal accessory for eco-friendly camping - while being a highly sustainable plant that grows to full size in three to four months. This means it can help limit deforestation with around 27,000 trees currently cut down every day to make toilet paper.

It is the fastest emerging eco-friendly camping product on the market, with online searches up 238 per cent in the past 12 months and 2833 per cent over the past five years.

Wood-burning camping stoves

Wood burning camping stoves have also proved extremely popular, growing 519 per cent in searches since 2017.

Campers are moving away from using gas-based stoves that give off carbon emissions and require metal canisters, which more often than not are discarded instead of recycled. Wood burners produce no harmful fumes or leave any waste that cannot be disposed of in an eco-friendly manner.

Wood burning stoves are greener than their gas alternatives Jimmy Conover

Bamboo cutlery

Bamboo is clearly the material of choice for eco camping equipment, providing a viable, eco-friendly alternative to plastics. Bamboo cutlery search volume has surged by 306 per cent over the last five years.

Eco sleeping bag

Eco sleeping bags also saw a 61 per cent growth in the same period, showing campers are looking for green versions of essential camping equipment as well as the more ‘optional extra’ accessories.

So what differentiates a normal sleeping bag from an eco one? Well, most available are made using 100 per cent recycled material for the lining, shell and installation as well as being treated with non-toxic chemicals.

Solar Chargers

The only product that didn’t see an uptake in search volume was solar chargers.

However, the sun-powered device has remained consistently popular over the last few years and shows no signs of slowing down as budding campers look for climate conscious ways to charge their devices.

Eco-products continue to grow in popularity

“It’s wonderful to see so many people take an interest in the environment and actively looking for ways to improve how they live and travel,” says Camptoo’s Head of Wanderlust, Ed Basset, about the growing trend.

He continues, “We are keen to promote any ways in which people can travel while staying eco-friendly and would encourage budding campers to take some of these products and our research in general into consideration when planning their adventures.”

Find out more about Camptoo here.