World-famous beaches in Rio de Janeiro and Miami have been closed in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus. Brazil and the US have been two of the worst-hit countries by COVID-19.

In Brazil, you are not allowed to visit the beach or park along the shoreline. It is the first time beaches in the South American nation, like the iconic Copacabana, have been closed since they were reopened in July 2020.

Military Police and the Municipal Guard have been patrolling the beaches, asking anyone ignoring the new restrictions to leave.

Brazil is in the midst of an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases, with nearly 3,000 deaths a day for the first time since the pandemic began. The country has had 290,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The party's over for spring breakers

In the United States, Miami Beach in Florida has instated an emergency curfew from 8pm-6am. Thousands of tourists travelled to party hotspot South Beach for the traditional university holiday 'spring break'.

The curfew became effective immediately after spring breakers trashed restaurants, brawled in the streets and gathered by the thousands without masks or social distancing, say authorities.

Tourists and hotel guests are being told to stay indoors during curfew hours.

Florida is heavily reliant on the tourism industry so businesses have suffered during the pandemic. They are keen to attract tourists back to the area, but are struggling to do so while adhering to social distancing rules.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Every weekday at 21.00 CET, Euronews Travel brings you a story from somewhere different around the world. Download the Euronews app to get an alert for this and other breaking news. It's available on Apple and Android devices.