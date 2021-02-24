This hanging hotel in Peru isn't for the faint-hearted

Vertigo alert! This hanging lodge hotel, Natura Vive Skylodge, located in the Cusco region of Peru, offers incredible views over the valley below. You can only reach the accommodation by climbing, hiking and zip wire, but it's definitely worth the effort.

There is a lot to see around the area, with the biggest draw being Machu Picchu, located just 12 kilometres away. Climbing 400 metres of 'via ferrata', a mountain path with safety holds built into the rock, and descending the mountain using 6 zipwires is an adventure in itself.

Previous guests have called their stay at Natura Vive Skylodge a unique adventure, which brought the experience of sleeping under the night sky to the whole new level.

The stars and the moon seemed incredibly close from the glass capsule, creating an unforgettable space-like atmosphere, they explained.

Lauren Kregel from Alaska, USA said she enjoyed everything about her experience at Natura Vive Skylodge.

“The climb up was exhilarating. I’m not scared of heights but there were moments where I was like “Woah! I’m pretty high up!” and I still had to keep going up! The food was also incredible. The capsule was very comfy and modern with a toilet and sink. The curtains opened up so I could fall asleep to the stars.”

She stayed at the unique hotel alone, but said this didn’t take away from the experience. “The other guests were couples, but this was definitely an experience you can do solo,” she said.

Natura Vive's dining capsule offers a real Peruvian gastronomic experience combined with some exceptional views. The dining capsules are open for lunch even if you're not staying at Natura Vive. You will still have to climb to enjoy your meal with a view, but that means no need to feel guilty about that extra dessert. There is a photography service offered to take away a souvenir of your day.

If you're not scared of heights, this adventurous accommodation might just be the best night's sleep you ever have.

