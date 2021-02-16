UK quarantine hotels have received their first travellers as the government tries to prevent new coronavirus variants from entering the country.

Under the new rules, people arriving in England from 33 high-risk countries are required to stay in designated hotels for a minimum of 10 days. In Scotland, the rule applies to people arriving from any foreign country. The quarantine costs 2,000 euros per person and covers transport, food, accommodation and multiple COVID-19 tests.

Simon Calder is travel editor with The Independent. He spent Sunday night at one of Heathrow's quarantine hotels to see what passengers can expect.

"I've stayed in plenty of airport hotels and they're very good at doing what they do. They've got a decent shower, a decent bed and good glazing so you get a decent sleep. It was absolutely fine for an overnight stay. Completely unsuitable, given the size though, for an 11-night stay. And paying for this - over 2,000 euros per person for the stay."

