Travel websites took the biggest traffic hit in 2020

Travel websites and tourism platforms saw the biggest overall decline in activity in 2020, according to new research.

The report, by The UK Domain examined how UK web habits changed while we were locked down .

Despite being possibly one of the most well-known travel websites in the world, Skyscanner fell out of the top 100 most-searched. The flight giant had seen huge growth in 2019, clocking up over 200 million visitors.

Booking.com and Tripadvisor experienced site visit declines of over 20% - but did remain in the top 100.

Health and e-commerce sites were the most heavily visited sites in 2020. Google remained the most-used search engine.

The return has already begun

Online searches for ‘2020 holiday’ saw a massive decrease of 87% in the 12 months of 2020. But things are looking up.

In the last 12 months, ‘summer holiday 2021’ searches jumped up by 1015% year-to-date. While it’s been a tough patch for tourism, industry experts across the board fully anticipate travel to come back with a bang.

For us at Euronews Travel, launching a travel brand in the middle of a global pandemic was always going to be a risk - but it’s worked.

We have no doubt that it’s because the appetite to explore, and human curiosity for new cultures and experiences, can’t be dampened by what will eventually be looked back on as a moment in time.