Inside the luxury farm in Ibiza where you can watch your dinner grow

As agricultural escapes become the hot holiday trend of 2021, what about staying in luxury accommodation surrounded by your dinner?

In the middle of a working farm in Ibiza lies the ultimate farm-to-fork experience. Atzaró Agroturismo hotel is in the north of the renowned party island, but don’t expect any grubby nightclubs and greasy food here.

The hotel is part of a thirteen-hectare estate, which feels somewhat like its own little village. There are spas and pools for relaxation, to courtyards and gardens for those who like to explore.

But whilst the decor of the hotel oozes high-end luxury, it’s the food which is truly unforgettable. The Mediterranean menu is full of fresh ingredients, all picked daily from Atzaró’s on-site, organic vegetable garden.

Atzaró Agroturismo is part of the KM0 scheme, where restaurants around the world pledge to create ethically sourced and sustainable meals for their guests. Chefs who partake in the programme are asked to use ingredients which are as local as possible.

For Atzaró Agroturismo, the distance from farm to fork can’t get much closer...unless they start growing vegetables in the bedrooms!