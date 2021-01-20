Four wholesome ‘live off the land’ retreats to try around the world

Agritourism has its roots in European countries such as Italy, Spain, Portugal and France, where travellers can easily find farmsteads to spend a few nights and learn about local agriculture.

As 'Cultivacations' (a new trend coined by travel trend forecasting agency Globetrender) take off, we will see increasing number of places offering similar experiences around the world, with elevated levels of sophistication…

1. Risonare Nasu, Japan

Opened in 2019, Risonare Nasu, which is part of Hoshino Resorts, is part of a working organic farm in Japan – making it the first agriturismo resort in the country.

Just 90 minutes by bullet train from Tokyo, Risonare Nasu is set among the forests and rice fields of Tochigi Prefecture.

The plan is for the farm to ultimately be growing 80 different types of vegetables and herbs in both greenhouses and fields – guests can help sow seeds and make your own herbal tea from the agri-garden.

2. Torgglerhof Apple Hotel, Italy

The Torgglerhof Apple Hotel in Italy’s South Tyrol is a high-end, farm-cum-hotel that gets people fruit picking in orchards and vineyards, and riding around in tractors.

It also produces it own sparkling apple wine (the farm grows seven varieties of apples over 45,000 sqm of land).

“We are convinced that the great approval for agrotouristic concepts roots in people’s growing interest in escaping stressful urban environments and common daily routines," explains a spokesperson for the hotel.

3. La Granja, Ibiza

Settings don’t get much more idyllic than rustic-chic La Granja in Ibiza, which is surrounded by acres of pine and citrus trees, and is run in partnership with the Ibiza Preservation Fund.

You can spend the night in either the nine-bedroom farmhouse or two-bedroom villa, and fill your days with harvesting and tasting a rich variety of biodynamic fruits, vegetables and herbs, ranging from melons to aubergines.

'Farm rituals' such as guided meditations and communal farming are also on offer.

4. Fforest Farm, Wales

Fforest Farm is located on the coast of West Wales, not far from the town of Cardigan, and not only has a woodland cedar-wood sauna, but its own pub.

It also has expansive kitchen gardens for growing all manner of edible produce that is later served for breakfast and supper in the Lodge (think homemade granola, local free range eggs and Welsh butter).

Stay in a Garden Shac and you will have access to your own outdoor kitchen too.

Jenny Southan is editor and founder of travel trend forecasting agency Globetrender.