Deepfake porn videos surging in Greece

A tenth grader attending a class how to investigate a computer network that has been hacked in Beit Shemesh, Israel. Copyright Associated Press
Hundreds of victims have been underage students.

Attackers are using free online artificial intelligence tools to turn photos and videos posted on social media into fake porn videos. 

Though a global phenomenon, cases are currently surging in Greece. 

Euronews correspondent Symela Touchtidou spoke to cybersecurity experts in Athens about their findings from investigations into how AI is being used to make fake sex videos.

Watch the full report in the player above to find out more.

