ChatGPT has caught the world's attention with its ability to instantly generate human-sounding text, jokes and poems, and even pass university exams.

Another of the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot's characteristics, however, is its tendency to make things up entirely - and it could get OpenAI, the company behind it, in legal trouble.

A regional Australian mayor said this week he may sue OpenAI if it does not correct ChatGPT's false claims that he served time in prison for bribery. If he follows through, it would likely be the first defamation lawsuit against the service, which was launched in November last year.

Brian Hood, who was elected that same month as mayor of Hepburn Shire, 120 km northwest of Melbourne, became concerned about his reputation when members of the public told him ChatGPT had falsely named him as a guilty party in a foreign bribery scandal involving a subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of Australia in the early 2000s.

Hood did work for the subsidiary, Note Printing Australia, but he was the person who notified authorities about the payment of bribes to foreign officials to win currency printing contracts, and he was never charged with a crime, lawyers representing him said.

The lawyers said they sent a letter of concern to ChatGPT's owner OpenAI on March 21, which gave the company 28 days to fix the errors about their client or face a possible defamation lawsuit.

OpenAI, which is based in San Francisco, had not yet responded to Hood's legal letter, the lawyers said. OpenAI did not respond to a Reuters email outside of business hours.

Why does ChatGPT 'hallucinate'?

ChatGPT is a so-called large language model that has become wildly popular since its launch last year. Microsoft integrated ChatGPT into its search engine Bing in February, and Google's CEO Sundar Pichai told The Wall Street Journal it also plans to integrate its own AI technology into its search engine.

But it has been found by users and researchers to routinely "hallucinate" and give absurd responses, or state as facts things that may sound plausible but never actually happened.

Euronews Next asked ChatGPT about this flaw.

In its response, ChatGPT said: "This happens because ChatGPT has read so many different things, and sometimes it gets confused about what it should say. It's kind of like when you're dreaming and things don't always make sense - it's not real, but it's still in your head".

Why does ChatGPT make things up? We asked ChatGPT Euronews screenshot/chat.openai.com

Asked why it was not more careful when answering factual questions, the chatbot replied:

"ChatGPT is trained to be very careful about the facts it uses and the answers it gives. However, sometimes it can get confused because it has read so many different things and it can mix up information from different sources.

It's kind of like when you're telling a story and you mix up some of the details - you don't mean to lie, but you just got a little bit confused ChatGPT

"So, it might give an answer that's not completely true or make up a source that doesn't actually exist. It's kind of like when you're telling a story and you mix up some of the details - you don't mean to lie, but you just got a little bit confused".

"But just like when you get something wrong and your teacher corrects you, ChatGPT can also be corrected by humans when it makes a mistake. That's why it's always a good idea to check the information you get from ChatGPT with other sources, just to make sure it's accurate.

"And just like you learn from your mistakes and try to do better next time, ChatGPT can also learn from its mistakes and become even better at giving accurate answers".

ChatGPT explaining why it sometimes gets things wrong Euronews screenshot/chat.openai.com

Seeking defamation damages

If Hood, the Australian mayor, does file a lawsuit, it would accuse ChatGPT of giving users a false sense of accuracy by failing to include footnotes, said James Naughton, a partner at Hood's law firm Gordon Legal.

"It would potentially be a landmark moment in the sense that it's applying this defamation law to a new area of artificial intelligence and publication in the IT space," he told Reuters.

"He's an elected official, his reputation is central to his role," Naughton added. Hood relied on a public record of shining a light on corporate misconduct, "so it makes a difference to him if people in his community are accessing this material".

Australian defamation damages payouts are generally capped at around A$400,000 (€244,800). Hood did not know the exact number of people who had accessed the false information about him - a determinant of the payout size - but the nature of the defamatory statements was serious enough that he may claim more than A$200,000 (€122,400), Naughton said.