Artificial intelligence (AI) has become the buzzword of the moment in the tech industry, especially after OpenAI launched its now infamous chatbot ChatGPT.

Since then, a spotlight has been shone on how AI has been constantly transforming the way we live, work, and interact with the world around us.

Its uses are endless thanks to the constant upgrade of AI tools; from content creation to image generation, the sky's the limit.

With it no longer being viewed as something of the future but part of our present, it's important to explore the various services AI tools offer that can help take our productivity to the next level.

While ChatGPT has made quite the splash, it's important to note that there are many other tools available that offer their own unique and exciting features, including automating data analysis and creating stunning visuals.

Here’s a list of the top AI tools beyond ChatGPT that can revolutionise the way we work.

Midjourney

One of the most popular platforms in the market today is Midjourney, a text-to-image AI generator that allows users to create high-quality images.

It's particularly a useful tool for those who lack artistic skills but want to bring their ideas to life.

While AI image generators - Midjourney included - have made headlines recently for their role in spreading misinformation, particularly after users created fake images of Donald Trump getting arrested and French president Emanuel Macron protesting his own reforms, it is still primarily an art generator that creates eye-catching visuals.

Copy.ai

Another AI tool that has gained significant popularity is Copy.ai, a copyright platform that writes content in a matter of seconds. Thanks to its ability to effectively generate engaging content, it has attracted special attention from businesses worldwide who use it for cost-effective content creation.

Copy.ai is particularly used to generate engaging and unique marketing materials, including sales pages, newsletters, emails, and social media posts.

Tableau

One of the many skills AI promises to assist with is data analysis and Tableau is the leading AI tool in this field.

An analytics and data visualisation platform, Tableau allows users to engage with their data and create interactive charts, graphs, dashboards, and so on.

The data analytics platform is a terrific tool for data analysts of all levels because it doesn't require any coding experience, which is one of its strongest selling points.

Murf

Murf is an AI tool that converts any form of text to speech, with 100 voices and dialects available in multiple languages.

It is designed for multiple purposes, including marketing and content creation, and offers different features such as accent, voice, tone, and volume customisation.

Murf can help create engaging audio content without requiring the use of professional voice actors or expensive recording equipment.

Jasper

Jasper, powered by OpenAI's GPT-3, is an AI tool that can write anything from essays to poems.

Jasper is an excellent choice for those looking to produce high-quality written content in a short amount of time.

What sets it apart from other AI writing tools is its extensive set of features, which include plagiarism and grammar checks, as well as over 50 templates for different types of writing, such as blog posts, Twitter threads, video scripts, and more.

Fireflies

Fireflies is an AI tool that simplifies note-taking by transcribing voice conversations in real time.

Using voice recognition technology to take notes during meetings and transcribe them in real time, it allows you to focus on the conversation instead of taking notes.

Fireflies can also help teams collaborate more effectively, as all teammates can add comments or highlight important moments from the conversation. As well as eliminating the need for redundant note-taking, the tool makes your meetings more efficient and your job easier.

Pictory

Pictory is a video editing tool that can quickly create branded, shareable video clips, making it a valuable tool for content creators and marketers.

This tool can be used to turn long-form content, blog posts, and even scripts into short, engaging videos.

The tool can automatically find the most valuable and engaging moments and combine them with voiceovers, stock footage, and music to produce highly shareable content.