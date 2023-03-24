ChatGPT has taken the world by storm since its release, with millions of users flocking to utilise its services at an unprecedented rate.

However, while some users have found the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot to be a useful tool, others have been less than impressed, citing issues and limitations with their interactions with it.

One key factor to consider is the way in which users communicate with it. Simple commands may not always suffice, with users needing to employ more nuanced prompts to achieve their desired outcomes.

To help users make the most of ChatGPT's capabilities, experts on social media platforms such as Twitter have been sharing valuable insights and strategies for effective communication with the chatbot.

Why is getting prompts right so important?

ChatGPT has been facing criticism for its inability to perform specific tasks accurately and its tendencies to lie and hallucinate. However, the secret to mastering ChatGPT and get desired outcomes is choosing the correct prompts for it.

By using specific prompts, users can navigate the chatbot more effectively and achieve more personalised responses, unlocking the full potential of ChatGPT.

The importance of tailoring perfect prompts is so valuable that companies are recruiting for experts who can communicate with chatbots effectively and a new job, AI prompt engineering, has emerged in the market with a salary range of up to $300 000 (€275 346).

Euronews Next has compiled a list of the five most useful prompts and put them to the test.

Prompt 1: Simplifying complex notions

Prompt: Hey ChatGPT. I want to learn about (insert specific topic). Explain (insert specific topic) in simple terms. Explain to me like I'm 11 years old.

ChatGPT explains blockchain for an 11 years old ChatGPT

ChatGPT's ability to provide clarity, use simple language and provide explanations are top tier. When asked to explain blockchain in a way an 11 year old understands, its oversimplification of complex notions helps users to understand things outside of one's expertise and with no prior knowledge of technical terms required.

Prompt 2: Generate the perfect marketing plan

Prompt: I want you to act as an advertiser. You will create a campaign to promote a product or service of your choice. You will choose a target audience, develop key messages and slogans, select the media channels for promotion, and decide on any additional activities needed to reach your goals. My first suggestion request is, "I need help creating an advertising campaign for (insert description of service or product)"

ChatGPT use for marketing campaigns ChatGPT

ChatGPT has access to the Internet’s database. It knows what people like, what appeals to them the most, what advertisements work well for companies and the marketing strategies to build a successful brand in any domain.

With ChatGPT on hand, the time where the success of marketing strategies is left in doubt or is a question of mere luck appears to be coming to an end.

So much so that individuals are using ChatGPT to build a whole company from scratch. Perhaps the interesting part of this development is that it is working, and by following simple step-by-step guides from the chatbot, users have been able to launch businesses and generate profit.

Prompt 3: Take advantage of expert consulting

Prompt: I will provide you with an argument or opinion of mine. I want you to criticise it as if you were <person>

Person: (insert expert name)

Argument: (insert desired topic)

ChatGPT use for expert opinion from Elon Musk ChatGPT

No one is better at providing money-making advice than the richest man in the world. Thanks to successful people's presence online like billionaire Elon Musk, ChatGPT is able to easily mimic their thinking process and personify them to provide relevant and helpful advice to users.

Prompt 4: Job Interview simulations

Prompt: Simulate a job interview for (insert specific role). Context: I am looking for this job and you are the interviewer. You will ask me appropriate questions as if we were in an interview. I will respond. Only ask the following question once I have responded.

Simulating job interviews using ChatGPT ChatGPT

Provide the chatbot with enough context about the job you’re interviewing for and let it do its magic. This is a great way to practice your interview responses and get an overall idea of what questions you might get asked.

As you provide the chatbot with more and more information when responding, it will tailor its questions more effectively.

Prompt 5: Make ChatGPT write like you

Prompt: [Insert Text]

Write about (insert text topic) as the above author would write.

ChatGPT mimics writing style based on writing sample ChatGPT

One of the many complaints people have about chatGPT is its inability to provide content tailored to each user. This leaves many complaining about the dullness of the responses and how in some cases it can easily be guessed that an AI wrote the piece.

However, when using the correct prompt, ChatGPT is capable of mimicking one’s own writing style and providing personalised responses.