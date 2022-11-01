Instagram said on Monday it had fixed a software bug that prevented thousands of users from accessing the photo-sharing platform for about eight hours and led to complaints of accounts being suspended.

"We've resolved this bug now - it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in number of followers," Meta-owned Instagram said in a tweet.

However, some users replied to the post saying their accounts were still experiencing issues.

A spokesperson for Instagram did not comment on the suspension of accounts.

Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out.

Several said they were asked for email IDs and phone numbers to access their suspended accounts. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.

From over 7,500 reports around 5 pm CET on the outage-tracking website Downdetector, the number of user reports declined to nearly 500 around 11 pm CET.

Downdetector collates status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may have affected a much larger number of users.

Instagram's bug came less than a week after another Meta platform, WhatsApp, suffered an outage that prevented users around the world from sending and receiving messages.

Shares of Meta closed down 6.1 per cent on Monday amid a wider sell-off in stock markets.