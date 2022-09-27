Getting your nails painted is a time-consuming routine, and whenever you try doing it yourself, you risk messing it up.

Industry research shows about 85 per cent of women worldwide use some sort of nail care product.

Given a full manicure in a professional salon lasts between 30 minutes and an hour, and appointments typically need to be made in advance, many women end up spending a lot of time looking after their nails.

Enter the world’s first nail-painting robot.

Yes, San Francisco-based company Clockwork has devised a robot that can glam up your nails in just 10 minutes, for just €10.

“We wanted to create an accessible and affordable option for women to get a quality service, without having to spend a lot of time and money,” the company said in a statement.

Express manicure

The Clockwork MiNiCURE uses dual 3D cameras and AI to first take pictures of each nail and stitch them together.

Its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) then identifies the edges of the nails within 0.3mm accuracy so that the nozzle moves to precisely paint them without applying nail polish on the skin.

All the customer needs to do is choose a nail polish colour and insert the matching cartridge – something as simple as “loading a pod in a Nespresso machine,” the company says.

What makes it cooler than a coffee machine, though, is that the nail polish session starts when the customer says “ready”.

The express nail-painting robot launched in San Francisco in 2021 and is currently expanding to other locations in the US, including several Target stores.

