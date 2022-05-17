Spain's government has greenlit plans to allow women to take unlimited paid "menstrual leave" from work - a European first - under legislation agreed by ministers on Tuesday.

The plans will be adopted as part of a broader package on reproductive rights, including allowing 16-year-olds to seek an abortion without the need to get their parent or guardian's consent.

The government have agreed on the draft law which will still need to be passed by Spain's parliament, a legislative process that could take months.

Leaked documents suggested that three to five days would be offered but the government announced there will be no limits placed on the number of days a woman can take.

Under the agreed plans, women would need to obtain a doctors' note with leave being paid by the country's social security system from the first day of leave.

'Right of women with painful menstruation'

Speaking ahead of the cabinet meeting, Spain's equality minister Irene Montero, an outspoken feminist in the leftwing government, said on Friday: "We will recognise by law the right of women with painful menstruation to a special temporary incapacity that will be paid for by the state from day one".

"We are making progress so that it is no longer normal to go to work in pain and to put an end to the stigma, shame and silence surrounding menstruation. We are making progress on rights," she said on Twitter.

But the issue is proving controversial. Politicians - including those within Spain's leftwing coalition - and trade unions are divided over a plan some fear could backfire and stigmatise women in the workplace.

The Spanish government has endorsed paid menstrual leave as part of a broader draft bill on reproductive health and abortion rights, details of which were disclosed on Tuesday at a press conference following a meeting of the Council of Ministers.

Worldwide, menstrual leave is currently offered only in a small number of countries including Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, South Korea and Zambia.

"If this Spanish legislation is passed, and if it’s paid leave, it will set a new global standard, a gold standard," Elizabeth Hill, an associate professor at the University of Sydney who has extensively studied menstrual leave policies worldwide, told Euronews Next.

According to the Spanish Gynaecology and Obstetrics Society, around a third of women who menstruate suffer from severe pain known as dysmenorrhea.

Symptoms include acute abdominal pain, diarrhoea, headaches and fever.

"When the problem cannot be solved medically, we think it is very sensible that there should be temporary incapacity associated with this issue," Ángela Rodríguez, Spain’s Secretary of State for Equality and against Gender Violence, told El Periodico newspaper in a recent interview.

"It is important to clarify what a painful period is, we are not talking about a slight discomfort, but about serious symptoms such as diarrhoea, severe headaches, fever," she added.

'Stigmatising women'

The proposal for a period of leave is not a done deal, and the country's left-wing coalition government itself is reportedly divided over the plan.

While the far-left Podemos is pushing for it, some Socialists have voiced concern a menstrual leave could backfire against women by discouraging employers from hiring them.

Cristina Antoñanzas, deputy secretary of the UGT, a leading Spanish trade union, even warned that the move could "stigmatise women".

"In the long term, it may be one more handicap that women have in finding a job," she told Euronews Next.

"Because we all know that on many occasions we have been asked if we are going to be mothers, something that must not be asked and that men are not asked. Will the next step be to ask us if we have period pains?"

Antoñanzas complained that labour unions were not involved in the government’s discussions.

"When legal measures and changes are put on the table, the impact on women must be analysed very carefully. We don't know whether companies will accept it or not," she said.

Devil in the details

Spain’s other main trade union, Comisiones Obreras, supports the idea of menstrual leave.

"We think it will help women," Carolina Vidal, its confederal secretary for Women, Equality and Working Conditions, told Euronews Next.

"We have been fighting all our lives against stigmatisation by society, politics and the economy. Do we now have to hide because we are women and have painful menstruation? This is contrary to feminism. We must not have to go to work in pain".

However, Comisiones Obreras raised concerns over the details of the proposal, particularly whether women would have to prove they suffer from a condition known to worsen period pain - such as endometriosis or polycystic ovary syndrome - to claim this menstrual leave.

"How many women are we leaving out?" Vidal said. "In many, many cases periods become unbearable and disabling, but they are not considered illnesses".

In a statement to the news agency Europa Press on Thursday, Economy Minister Nadia Calviño, a Socialist, said that several drafts of the plan were still under discussion.

"Let me repeat it very clearly, this government believes in and is absolutely committed to gender equality and we will never adopt measures that could result in the stigmatisation of women", Calviño said.

The draft law would also lower VAT on feminine hygiene products in shops and make period products available for free in schools and educational centres.

According to El Pais, it would make menstrual health part of Spaniards’ right to health, and it specifies that "stereotypes and myths about menstruation that still exist and that hinder women's lives will be combated".

The health bill would also guarantee the right to seek an abortion for free in the country’s public healthcare system and scrap the requirement for 16 and 17-year-olds to obtain parental consent for the procedure.